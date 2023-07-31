Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $112.54 million and $21.19 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,167,133 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

