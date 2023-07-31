StockNews.com Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,321. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.54.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $215,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.3% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

