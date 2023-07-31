StockNews.com Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of FMS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.72.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
