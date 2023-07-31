StockNews.com Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 69.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after buying an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

