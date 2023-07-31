StockNews.com Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.40.
VSE Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VSE by 789.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.