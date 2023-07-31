StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

