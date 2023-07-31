StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

