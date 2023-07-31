StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

TRX Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 119,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 770.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 256,593 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

