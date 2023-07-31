StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Stock Up 0.3 %
TRX Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 119,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How to Invest in Esports
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.