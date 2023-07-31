StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TESS. William Blair downgraded TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TESS opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.