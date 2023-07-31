StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

