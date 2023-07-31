Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

