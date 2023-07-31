Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,448. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.