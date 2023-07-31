Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 243,115.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $419,428,000 after buying an additional 3,403,617 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.30. 56,283,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,584,969. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $848.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

