Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.31. 1,454,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,198. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

