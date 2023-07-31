Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.57. 12,324,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,251,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

