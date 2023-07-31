Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $54.07. 988,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,848. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

