Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 94 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.20. 1,041,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,699. The stock has a market cap of $333.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

