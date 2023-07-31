Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 32,008 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. 38,230,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,488,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

