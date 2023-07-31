Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 30th (ACM, AON, AVTR, HAIIF, LPLA, NYCB, PACW, SAIA, SSNLF, TSBK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 30th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $380.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $24.00.

Haitian International (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $232.00 to $233.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $15.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $468.00 to $490.00.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

