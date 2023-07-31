Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) to Sell

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CURLF. Benchmark downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. ATB Capital began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of CURLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,095. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

