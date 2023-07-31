Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SF. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,350. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

