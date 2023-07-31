Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 33.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

