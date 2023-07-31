Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $34.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of STVN traded down €0.11 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting €31.06 ($34.51). 79,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.07. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a 1 year high of €34.33 ($38.14).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.16) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

