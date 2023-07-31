STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 96.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE STE traded down $4.49 on Monday, hitting $225.55. 584,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,973. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 211.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.17.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.39%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.