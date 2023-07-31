Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $42.80. 852,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 186.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $276,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

