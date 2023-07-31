Stephens Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $470.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $430.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $427.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.95. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $428.80. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

