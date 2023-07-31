Stellar Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $4.19 billion and $132.44 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stellar Profile
XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,265 coins and its circulating supply is 27,306,356,569 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stellar Coin Trading
