Steem Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $83.07 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,236.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00315077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.94 or 0.00847552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00550084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00063612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00133535 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 440,175,929 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

