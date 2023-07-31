Stargate Finance Hits One Day Volume of $11.28 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $78.59 million and approximately $11.28 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

