STAR Financial Bank Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,949,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

