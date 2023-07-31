STAR Financial Bank Sells 87 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.