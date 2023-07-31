STAR Financial Bank Sells 348 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 465,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

