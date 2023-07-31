STAR Financial Bank Sells 303 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. 15,435,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,274,899. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

