STAR Financial Bank Sells 124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.80. 6,316,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,049,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

