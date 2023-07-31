STAR Financial Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 756,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,474. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.36. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

