STAR Financial Bank Has $3.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $208.25. 223,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

