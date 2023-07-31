STAR Financial Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 897.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.37. 2,936,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

