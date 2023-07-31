Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.94

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.94 and last traded at $148.57, with a volume of 47003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

