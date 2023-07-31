STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 196,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in STAG Industrial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $806,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 1,155,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

