STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 2.5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.86 and last traded at $53.88. 81,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 675,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.