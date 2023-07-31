SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $498.11. 538,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.81 and a 200-day moving average of $465.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

