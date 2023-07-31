SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Cut by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.69. 1,584,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,376. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

