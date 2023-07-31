SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $44.64. 405,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.