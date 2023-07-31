SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,191 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,895. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

