SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,865. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

