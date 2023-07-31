SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 484,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 465,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.40. 4,501,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,683. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

