SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,627. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

