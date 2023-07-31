SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,670 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5,731.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

TOTL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 312,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,860. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $43.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

