S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lowered by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,667 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 5.7% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of S&P Global worth $704,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.73. 1,128,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,992. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.59. The company has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

