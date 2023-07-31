Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $85.26. 6,121,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.