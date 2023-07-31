Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,896 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,402,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.80. 783,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,144. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

